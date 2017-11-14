House declares U.S. military role in Yemen’s civil war unauthorized

In a rare exercise of its war-making role, the House of Representatives on Monday overwhelmingly passed a resolution explicitly stating that U.S. military assistance to Saudi Arabia in its war in Yemen is not authorized under legislation passed by Congress to fight terrorism or invade Iraq.

The nonbinding resolution adopted 366-30, does not call for a halt to the American support but publicly acknowledges the Pentagon has been sharing targeting information and refueling warplanes that Saudi Arabia and other allies are using to attack Houthi rebels in a conflict that is widely considered a proxy war with Iran — and a humanitarian disaster.

It states, in part, that U.S. military operations are authorized to fight only Al Qaeda and other allied terrorist groups in Yemen, not Shiite Muslim rebels.

“To date,” the resolution says, “Congress has not enacted specific legislation authorizing the use of military force against parties participating in the Yemeni civil war that are not otherwise subject to” the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force or the 2003 AUMF in Iraq.

While mostly symbolic, the House vote was seen as a key victory for members of both parties who believe Congress, which is relegated the power to declare war in the Constitution, needs to reauthorize U.S. military operations overseas, which have expanded to many more countries and conflicts than envisioned a decade and half ago when Congress last voted for the use of force.

The wide bipartisan margin in the vote tally was a sign of growing frustration in both parties that U.S. military engagements have increased in recent years with relatively little outside scrutiny.

“What our military is not authorized to do is assist the Saudi Arabian regime in fighting the Houthis,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who co-sponsored the resolution with Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), on the House floor. “In many cases, the Saudis have aligned with Al Qaeda to fight the Houthis undermining our very counterterrorism operations.”