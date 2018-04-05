Bill Cooper Was Killed Shortly After Predicting 9/11 and Naming Osama bin Laden as Scapegoat

HAF–Milton William “Bill” Cooper was an acclaimed conspiracy writer best known for his 1991 book Behold a Pale Horse.
Throughout his life, Cooper worked to expose numerous global conspiracies, and one of his latest involved the September 11 attacks. He was fatally shot shortly after, leading many to believe he had actually been right.
During the 1990s, Cooper would broadcast a nightly radio talk called Hour of the Time. As an already established author and former Naval Intelligence veteran, he quickly captivated his audience with various subjects of interest.
This was happening before the internet took off and information was harder to come by so people were tuning in Monday to Friday, eager to find out the truth.
On his June 28th, 2001 broadcast, he went on to predict 9/11, adding that the U.S. Government would attempt to use Osama bin Laden as a scapegoat:
“I’m telling you be prepared for a major attack! But it won’t be Osama bin Laden. It will be those behind the New World Order… Whatever is going to happen that they are going to blame on Osama bin Laden, DON’T YOU EVEN BELIEVE IT!”
Osama bin Laden was CIA agent Tim Osman and died in 2001 — HERE is the proof.
Less than 11 weeks later, his predictions would turn out to be fatally true.
With a critical eye, Cooper examined the tense situation and connected the bits of information from his sources. This allowed him to deconstruct the lies fed to the general public and construct his theory.
Naturally, he was a thorn in the authorities’ spine. In July of 1998, Cooper was charged with tax evasion. A warrant for his arrest was issued but never executed.
As a consequence, he was considered one of America’s major fugitives and became a prime target of the U.S. Marshals Service in the year 2000.
Cooper candidly spoke about his situation and became convinced he was being actively targeted by President Clinton’s administration and the IRS.
After the tragic events of September 11 unfolded, Cooper’s radio show attempted to expose the the massive conspiracy that led to the attacks.
He pointed his finger at the Federal Government, accusing the authorities of planning the terrorist move and duping America’s citizens and the rest of the world into believing a fabricated story. This allowed them to sway public opinion in their favor and execute their plan.
In his final broadcast, on November 5, 2011, Bill Cooper talked about planning to write a book detailing his tour of duty in Vietnam. He said he was dedicating it to everyone who had served during the war.
Later that evening, while he was in his home in Eagar, Arizona, the Apache County Sheriff’s Department paid him a visit. He had been accused of brandishing a gun around and the police officers had a warrant for his arrest.
However, the officers pulled up in unmarked vehicles, without wearing uniforms, and used trickery to draw him out.
Sources claim the officers positioned themselves in a cul-de-sac often frequented by teenagers who would party and leave trash behind. The officers began making a lot of noise and Cooper came out to confront them, believing they were nothing more than drunken juveniles.
The officers would not identify themselves so Cooper threatened to call the police. As he was heading back inside, shots were fired.
The outcome saw a police officer being killed, but so was Cooper. Nobody knows who fired the first shot and it is unclear whether Bill Cooper carried a gun at the time of his death.
The mystery surrounding Cooper’s death has led many into believing it was not accidental, but rather a carefully planned and executed plot to remove an “undesirable element.”
5 Replies to “Bill Cooper Was Killed Shortly After Predicting 9/11 and Naming Osama bin Laden as Scapegoat”
Thanks Bill you ARE a true Patriot.
It was the NWO’s fake patriot, Alex Jones, who stole credit for Cooper’s prediction and staked his claim to fame on it once Cooper was out of the way. Even today? Cooper the Prophets insights and warnings shed invaluable light on school shootings, vaccines, ELF- microwaves, implants etc. What a loss. One of the few Great Patriot in American history. Need a film maker to do his story- and soon. Many could use his inspiration in this age of fake whistleblowers and fake patriot-pimps
Sadly true. Alex was put in place to replace Bill Cooper. I used to listen Bill’s radio broadcast in the mid to late 90’s when I lived in Los Angeles. Lou Epton in Nevada was also broadcasting at the time. As the article rightly states, the internet had not taken off as a primary source of information, especially up-to-date real time info. That’s why Austin Access TV was so valuable to so many at the time and where a young Alex Jones emerged and gained notoriety. When Alex told Ted Pike before a broadcast of Infowars that he shouldn’t mention “The Jews” then the mask came off and the truth revealed. I also hosted a live program on Austin Access.On my first live show on Oct. 2 2001, I sat with knees shaking wondering if may be just one person was watching and told my version of why 911 was an “inside job” by Neocons,etc. Unfortunate to have this bait and switch, but Bill did predict accurately as well that” they” would come for him likely on a holiday or at some time one might have their guard down.
Yes Bill Cooper did make that statement. june 28, 2001. Alex made his claim july 25th 2001 after reading the july 21 article in Pravda that also claimed an attack was coming. Pastor Rick Wiles interviewed the woman in the Pravda article 2 weeks after 911. The pastor has never aired the interview but has talked about it. Seems the woman was Russia’s expert on the New World Order. She claimed 911 was done by a secret cabal of extremely rich people that control trillions of dollars. She went on to say that rogue intelligent sources were also behind the attacks as well as certain religious groups and occult’s. All I can say is, what Pastor Wiles has shared is very interesting. I wonder if that’s why he is now banned from Youtube?
Bob Chapman former military intelligence officer writing in the International Forecaster also claimed something-event was coming on or before Oct 15, 2001. He said that 9 months prior but didn’t know what the event was going to be. He even said it on the Alex Jones show way before 911