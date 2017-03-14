HOUSE REPUBLICANS INVESTIGATE OBAMA ADMIN $$ SENT TO SOROS GROUP

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[3/14/17] U.S. House Republicans are calling for an investigation into tax dollars funneled through the U.S. Agency for International Development program to foundations controlled by billionaire liberal puppeteer George Soros.

Seven congressmen in January are demanding answers from USAID, the State Department, and Obama-appointed ambassador to Macedonia, Jess L. Bailey, over millions in U.S. funding funneled to groups associated with Soros’ Open Society Foundation that the country’s officials allege is being used to undermine the conservative government.

According to Judicial Watch:

The cash flows through the State Department and the famously corrupt U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID), which is charged with providing global economic, development and humanitarian assistance. USAID has allocated about $5 million to leftwing Soros groups in Macedonia since 2012, documents show, and at least $9.5 million has been earmarked by the agency to intervene in the Balkan nation’s governmental affairs for 2016-2021. State Department figures have been tougher to come by and Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the numbers. Judicial Watch also fired off a public records request to USAID because the preliminary figures, obtained through various sources in both the U.S. and Macedonia, appear to be incomplete.

The Hungarian-born Soros is among the richest men in the world, and he’s infamous for supporting wildly liberal causes in the United States and abroad, including open borders, same-sex marriage, abortion and other left-wing policies.

He was a major contributor to Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign. Group’s associated with his foundation are behind Black Lives Matter protests, as well as the recent A Day Without A Woman campaign and riots at the University of California Berkeley last month, CBN News reports.

In Macedonia and other countries, the Open Society Foundation funds other radical leftist nongovernmental organizations aimed at overthrowing the government through youth movements, violent protests, and slanted media coverage, among other tactics.