REVEALED: The Saudi hit squad, name and photos

Turkish media have named 15 Saudi nationals who Turkish officials suspect were involved in the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist critical of the government who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in the city of Istanbul on 2 October.

Most of the men flew into Istanbul on two private jets hours before Mr Khashoggi arrived at the consulate to collect some routine paperwork, and flew back to Riyadh later in the day on the same jets.

Turkish officials believe the men are Saudi officials and intelligence officers, an allegation that appears to be supported by open source information that is freely available.

Saudi authorities deny any involvement in Mr Khashoggi’s disappearance. They insist he left the consulate soon after getting the paperwork.

Salah Muhammed A Tubaigy, 47

Dr Tubaigy is a forensic pathologist who completed a master’s degree at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, and in 2015 he spent three months at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine in Australia.

The doctor identifies himself on his Twitter account as a professor of forensic medicine and head of the Saudi Scientific Council of Forensics. The account also links to the Saudi interior ministry.

In 2014 the London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq al-Awsat said Dr Tubaigy was a lieutenant colonel working for the forensic science department of the interior ministry’s General Directorate of Public Security.

n an interview, accompanied by a photograph of him wearing uniform, the doctor discussed a mobile laboratory that he had designed to allow pathologists to perform post-mortems in only seven minutes in order to quickly determine the cause of death of Muslims performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

Turkish officials have also said that Dr Tubaigy was carrying a bone saw when he flew into Istanbul Ataturk Airport from Riyadh at 03:13 on 2 October on a private jet with the tail number HZSK2. The jet is owned by Sky Prime Aviation Services, a company that was reportedly seized by the Saudi government in an anti-corruption drive last year.

Dr Tubaigy stayed at a Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul, 0.5km (0.3 miles) west of the Saudi consulate, and departed Istanbul airport on HZSK2 at 22:54 on 2 October. The jet returned to Riyadh via Dubai, landing late on 3 October.

