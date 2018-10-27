Secret Service Furious at New York Times over ‘Outrageous’ Trump Assassination Story

Following the reports Wednesday of numerous “suspicious packages” that contained what appeared to be rudimentary pipe bombs which were addressed to several prominent Democrat figures, the liberal media excoriated President Donald Trump for his “violent rhetoric” which they viewed the cause of the mail bomb scare.

The New York Times was right at the forefront of the liberal media chorus against Trump that demanded he tone down his rhetoric, apologize for inflammatory things he’d said in the past, and urged everyone — but Trump especially — to adopt a more civil tone in discussing political disagreements.

That was rather ironic and hypocritical of The Times, though, considering that just one day prior they had published a short story on their online Book Review page that can only be described as “assassination fantasy,” part of a “Trump’s Next Chapter” collection of five stories about “what might happen next” for Trump from five different crime and spy novelists.

One of the short stories, titled “How It Ends” by Zoë Sharp, detailed a Russian plot to assassinate Trump as the president was on the verge of being impeached, so as to conceal the fact that Trump had been “handpicked” by the “highest levels” of the Russian government to win the 2016 election.

The Russian assassin disguised himself as a porter at Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel and attempted to kill the president with a silenced Makarov pistol as he walked through the lobby — only to have his Russian-made pistol misfire. Expecting instantaneous death from the surrounding Secret Service agents, the assassin was instead surprised when one of those agents politely handed over his service-issued Glock so the assassin could finish the job.

Fox News reported that the real Secret Service took great exception to the portrayal of them as being complicit in an assassination attempt on the man they are charged to protect, even as the agency acknowledged it was just in a piece of fiction.

“While we understand this is a work of fiction, the insinuation that the U.S. Secret Service would participate in the assassination of a President is outrageous and an insult to the men and women of this agency,” a spokesperson for the agency told Fox.

“The U.S. Secret Service prides itself on being an apolitical agency with a long and distinguished history of protecting our nation’s elected officials,” the spokesperson added.

The statement from the Secret Service on Friday came just one day after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had brutally slammed the assassination story as “absolutely abhorrent and disgraceful.”

